NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of QTR Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.