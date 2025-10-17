NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 6,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

