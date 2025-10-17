NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lowered by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,993 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average of $152.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.