NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

