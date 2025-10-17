OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 86,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 787,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,378,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

