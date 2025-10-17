Olin Corporation $OLN Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Olin were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2,268.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 183.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 149.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

