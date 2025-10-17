Optas LLC Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 132.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.1% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $747.80 and a 200-day moving average of $682.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

