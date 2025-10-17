Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Pattern Group Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at Pattern Group

Shares of Pattern Group stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at $383,029,976.70. This represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Pattern Group Company Profile

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

