Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pattern Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Pattern Group Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Pattern Group stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,029,976.70. This represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

