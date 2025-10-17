Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRN opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In other Pattern Group news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. This trade represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

