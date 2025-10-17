Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pattern Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Pattern Group Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

PTRN opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

