Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pattern Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of PTRN stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In related news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

