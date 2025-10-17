Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pattern Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pattern Group

Pattern Group Trading Down 1.4%

Insider Activity at Pattern Group

PTRN stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pattern Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In other news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.