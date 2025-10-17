PFG Investments LLC Acquires 338 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 86,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 787,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVDA opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

