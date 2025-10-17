QTR Family Wealth LLC Purchases 5,503 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of QTR Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

