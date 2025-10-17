Refined Wealth Management Sells 219 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Refined Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.66. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

