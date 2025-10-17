Salesforce’s (CRM) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c) rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

