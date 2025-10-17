Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,989 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,912,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

