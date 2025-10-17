Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Drops By 76.7%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,900 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE:MSB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.55. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 230.41% and a net margin of 96.44%.The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 141,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

