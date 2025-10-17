Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.2% in the second quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 49,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $712.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

