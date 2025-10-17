Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 26,597 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Apple were worth $95,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 2,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

