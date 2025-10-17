Somerville Kurt F Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,872 shares of company stock valued at $46,980,865. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

