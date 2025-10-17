Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after purchasing an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,795 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 888,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,422,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.39. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $171,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 311,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,692.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,027,552.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,715.08. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

