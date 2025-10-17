The Campbell’s Company $CPB Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $65,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494,567 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,229,000 after purchasing an additional 320,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,068,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 231,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

CPB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.