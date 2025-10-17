The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

