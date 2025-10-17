Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $2.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th.

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 3,776,410 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,757 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,918,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.75 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 258.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

