Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.57.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,872 shares of company stock valued at $46,980,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.