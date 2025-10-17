Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

