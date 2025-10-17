Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,362 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF $HSRT

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 528,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 155,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

