Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 3,319.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 161.1% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 19,580 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of RKLB opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 2.14. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $20.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

