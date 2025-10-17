Truist Financial Corp Buys 259 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

