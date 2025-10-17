Truist Financial Corp Buys 722 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 152.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 1,169,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

