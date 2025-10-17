Truist Financial Corp Buys 934 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 237.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

