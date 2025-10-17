Truist Financial Corp Has $359,000 Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 132.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,465.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.01.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

