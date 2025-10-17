Truist Financial Corp Has $373,000 Position in News Corporation $NWS

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in News were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 3,546.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 75.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in News by 150.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 20.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of News stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.17. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

