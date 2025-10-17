Truist Financial Corp Has $403,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vale by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 target price on Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

