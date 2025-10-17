Truist Financial Corp Has $432,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

