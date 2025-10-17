Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

