Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7%

RSPG stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

