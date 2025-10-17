Truist Financial Corp Sells 691 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

