TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.38.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

