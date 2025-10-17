Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.