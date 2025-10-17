US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $187.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,963,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

