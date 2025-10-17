US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $567,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,471.35. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

