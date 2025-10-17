US Bancorp DE Has $1.64 Million Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,263.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $34.15 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

