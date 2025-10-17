US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 178,459.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $70.62 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $542,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at $78,719,346.72. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $60,520.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,680,927.95. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,405. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.