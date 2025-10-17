US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 45.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

