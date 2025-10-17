US Bancorp DE Sells 1,664 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

