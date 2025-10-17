US Bancorp DE Sells 815 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

