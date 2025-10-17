Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 401,614 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.11 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price objective on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

